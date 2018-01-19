Justin Timberlake - 'Supplies'

Justin's getting his politics on.

Remember when JT teased his upcoming album, 'Man In The Woods', and it featured him being all natural and running through oats and looking like a Mumford & Sons dream?

Well, he looks like he's already put all of that nature behind him. Following his futuristic video for 'Filthy', Justin's upped the modern feel with his latest, 'Supplies'.

The 'Mirrors' singer takes on some of the world's biggest issues in his video for 'Supplies', including the #MeToo campaign, racism and much more.

We love the fact that Pharrell made an appearance. It was dope that there were pure white crocodiles. But, seriously... WHERE ARE THESE WOODS JT KEEPS BANGING ON ABOUT?!

Justin Timberlake - 'Supplies' Lyrics:

[Refrain]

Ain't no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, there ain't no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, okay

[Verse 1]

Met you out on Broadway on the hottest night in town

We arrived solo but we were being chased around

Saw you being cornered by some guy you used to know

Stepped in between the both of y'all

Said "I'm leaving, do you wanna go?"

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see

I'll be the wood when you need heat

I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit's 'bout to go down, I'll be the one with the level head

The world could end now

Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead

[Chorus]

'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

[Verse 2]

I don't know if you remember this, but I was out of town

Flew in on a 3 AM just to show up and hear your sounds

The multiple times, stop, hit the set

You ain't had it that way, I can guarantee you that

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see

I'll be the wood when you need heat

I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit's 'bout to go down, I'll be the one with the level head

The world could end now

Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead

[Chorus]

'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

[Verse 3]

Ain't no need of stopping, girl

Can't nobody top it, girl

Ain't no better option, girl (okay)

Ain't nobody stopping, girl

This here when I drop in, girl

I work, work when I clock in, girl (okay)

[Pre-Chorus]

I'll be the light when you can't see

I'll be the wood when you need heat

I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit's about to go down, I'll be the one with the level head

The world could end now

Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead

[Bridge]

Now I wanna know everything

Don't leave a single detail out

I'll get my lighter, just fell out

It makes me a generous lover

Ooh, I wanna see everything

So don't leave a single detail out

I want it all on the table

The personal way to, wait

[Refrain]

Ain't no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, there ain't no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, okay

[Chorus]

'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies

Supplie-ie-ies

