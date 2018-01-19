Justin Timberlake - 'Supplies'
19 January 2018, 11:50
Justin's getting his politics on.
Remember when JT teased his upcoming album, 'Man In The Woods', and it featured him being all natural and running through oats and looking like a Mumford & Sons dream?
Well, he looks like he's already put all of that nature behind him. Following his futuristic video for 'Filthy', Justin's upped the modern feel with his latest, 'Supplies'.
The 'Mirrors' singer takes on some of the world's biggest issues in his video for 'Supplies', including the #MeToo campaign, racism and much more.
We love the fact that Pharrell made an appearance. It was dope that there were pure white crocodiles. But, seriously... WHERE ARE THESE WOODS JT KEEPS BANGING ON ABOUT?!
Justin Timberlake - 'Supplies' Lyrics:
[Refrain]
Ain't no need of stopping, girl
Yeah, there ain't no need of stopping, girl
Yeah, okay
[Verse 1]
Met you out on Broadway on the hottest night in town
We arrived solo but we were being chased around
Saw you being cornered by some guy you used to know
Stepped in between the both of y'all
Said "I'm leaving, do you wanna go?"
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see
I'll be the wood when you need heat
I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity
Some shit's 'bout to go down, I'll be the one with the level head
The world could end now
Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead
[Chorus]
'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
[Verse 2]
I don't know if you remember this, but I was out of town
Flew in on a 3 AM just to show up and hear your sounds
The multiple times, stop, hit the set
You ain't had it that way, I can guarantee you that
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see
I'll be the wood when you need heat
I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity
Some shit's 'bout to go down, I'll be the one with the level head
The world could end now
Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead
[Chorus]
'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
[Verse 3]
Ain't no need of stopping, girl
Can't nobody top it, girl
Ain't no better option, girl (okay)
Ain't nobody stopping, girl
This here when I drop in, girl
I work, work when I clock in, girl (okay)
[Pre-Chorus]
I'll be the light when you can't see
I'll be the wood when you need heat
I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity
Some shit's about to go down, I'll be the one with the level head
The world could end now
Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead
[Bridge]
Now I wanna know everything
Don't leave a single detail out
I'll get my lighter, just fell out
It makes me a generous lover
Ooh, I wanna see everything
So don't leave a single detail out
I want it all on the table
The personal way to, wait
[Refrain]
Ain't no need of stopping, girl
Yeah, there ain't no need of stopping, girl
Yeah, okay
[Chorus]
'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
I got you, I got supplie-ie-ies
Supplie-ie-ies
Get your sci-fi on with Justin's video for 'Filthy'...