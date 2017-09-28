It's Said Justin Timberlake Is Finalising His Deal To Perform This Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

28 September 2017, 15:16

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime

This. Would. Be. Big.

The likes of Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry have all smashed the Super Bowl halftime show, recently, so which iconic megastar could top that?

How about a 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and record producer, like Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake Janet Jackson Super Bowl XXXVIIIPic: Getty

The 'Señorita' singer - who performed the Super Bowl in February 2004, alongside Janet Jackson - is rumoured to be signing an offer with the NFL to lead the Super Bowl halftime show.

It has also been rumoured that he will appear alongside Jay-Z, to perform, presumably, the likes of 'Holy Grail', although an insider has said that "as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers".

Let's just hope this Super Bowl halftime show can go off without a serious case of, erm, 'nipplegate'.

And if it means we hear tonnes more YouTubers covering his halftime performance, that would be dope...

