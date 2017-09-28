It's Said Justin Timberlake Is Finalising His Deal To Perform This Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Now Playing
28 September 2017, 15:16
This. Would. Be. Big.
The likes of Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry have all smashed the Super Bowl halftime show, recently, so which iconic megastar could top that?
How about a 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and record producer, like Justin Timberlake?
The 'Señorita' singer - who performed the Super Bowl in February 2004, alongside Janet Jackson - is rumoured to be signing an offer with the NFL to lead the Super Bowl halftime show.
It has also been rumoured that he will appear alongside Jay-Z, to perform, presumably, the likes of 'Holy Grail', although an insider has said that "as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers".
Let's just hope this Super Bowl halftime show can go off without a serious case of, erm, 'nipplegate'.
And if it means we hear tonnes more YouTubers covering his halftime performance, that would be dope...
