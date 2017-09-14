“He’s A Real Piece Of S**t” Marilyn Manson Lashes Out At Justin Bieber In A Row Over Merch

14 September 2017, 11:15

Justin Bieber Marilyn Manson

JB had used a photo of the singer on one of his tour t-shirts, sparking the feud.

As far as celebrity feuds go, they don’t get more random than this – Marilyn Manson is beefing Justin Bieber after he used his photos on some of his 2016 tour t-shirts.

A Pair Of Justin Bieber ‘Lookalikes’ Auditioned For The X Factor & People Can Not Deal

Marilyn told Consequence Of Sound how Justin claimed he had made the singer “relevant” again when they met after Justin had worn a top with Marilyn’s face on it on stage.

He explained, “He said to me ‘I made you relevant again’. He was a real piece of s*** in the way he had the arrogance to say that.

“He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, ‘you need to stand down, you’re d*** height on me, okay? Alright? So stand down, son’.”

Marilyn also revealed that he had promised Justin he would meet him at a soundcheck but had no intention of turning up. He revealed, “I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do Beautiful People. He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

The tops which sparked the controversy featured Marilyn on the front and Bieber’s logo on the back and were sold for $195 in Barney’s last year – with Marilyn claiming he managed to get all the profits from.

He revealed, “[They] didn’t even fight. They were just like, 'Yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money’.”

Well, we wouldn’t want to get into a fight with Marilyn Manson, after all… 

