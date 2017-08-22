WATCH: Justin Bieber Calls Out Photographer Who Was “Mean” To Him When He Ran Over A Pap

22 August 2017, 11:39

Justin Bieber in car

Go on, Justin!

A few weeks ago, footage emerged of Justin Bieber accidentally clipping a paparazzi photographer with his car after the snappers descended around his vehicle and wouldn’t move out of the way for him to leave church.

Justin Bieber DM-d A Gym Asking Who Their Hot Employee Was & She Spectacularly Curved Him

This week, Justin met one of the other photographers who was there that night, and is a friend of the guy that got hit… and called him out for being mean to him rather than helping his friend!

Justin told the guy, “Why were you so mean that day of the crash? You were yelling such profanity and were being really mean. I just think if that was your friend, you weren’t making the situation any better, you were making it more chaotic.

“Next time rather than saying such profanity and mean stuff, just try to help the situation. If that was your friend you would have been on the ground helping them, you know? If it’s your friend you’re trying to see how he’s doing, you’re not worrying about me.  If that’s your homey, next time just focus on him.”

Thankfully, the pair put their differences aside, and they parted with a friendly fistbump after the pap admitted to being a huge fan of JB’s music. All’s well that ends well!

> Download Our App, And We'll Keep You In The Loop With Your Fave Celebs, 24/7!

Justin Bieber Accidentally Runs Over Paparazzi!

00:45

 

Trending On Capital FM

American Horror Story Season 7 Theme Announcement

American Horror Story Season 7: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & The Theme

Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

I'm The One artwork
I'm The One
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez togther

7 Lyrics That Are Totally, Definitely, Probably, Absolutely Not About Selena Gomez In Bieber’s New Track, ‘Friends’

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Cheryl Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s “Only A Phone Call Away” To Help Cheryl Make Her Musical Comeback!

Cheryl

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 18 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed