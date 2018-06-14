Justin Bieber Spent $350 On This Random Kid In The Mall

Imagine bumping into Justin Bieber when you're out shopping and becoming BFFs? Turns out that actually can happen!

Picture the scene - you're out at your local shopping centre on the lookout for some fresh garms and you spot none other than Justin Bieber. What do you do? Most people would probably be too shook to do anything tbh, but not this kid!

Lleyton Toon saw Justin whilst out shopping and went over for a chat with the 'Baby' star before quickly become BFFs. How it this even real life? Seriously.

> Shawn Mendes Just Proved He's The Number One Justin Bieber Fanboy

It turns out that Justin was such a fan of Lleyton's that he bought him a pair of $350 trainers just for hanging out with him! Talk about a nice guy.

@justinbieber brought my little cousin a pair of trainers. Abit jealous of you Lley x #claimtofame pic.twitter.com/YgEwd5srUY — dan (@sassybitxhxo) June 12, 2018

Lleyton's cousin took to Twitter and wrote, ' @ justinbieber brought my little cousin a pair of trainers. Abit jealous of you Lley x # claimtofame' alongside a screenshot of Lleyton's mum's Facebook message explaining the story.

Lleyton's mum Lisa wrote, 'On May 29th (the day I gave birth to my daughter) My son was shopping believe mall when he noticed a familiar face. He stuck up conversation and the two of them continued to shop around the mall together.'

'They walked into foot locker and Justin said to my son "if you could have any shoes in this store what would you choose" my son tried on a few pairs and said what he liked best.'

'Justin then said "I'm going to buy them for you"! Can't believe that my kid went shopping with Justin Bieber and got brought a pair of $350 shoes!'

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onApr 1, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

Hopefully Lleyton can share a bit of his luck with us!

We'd love to go shopping with Justin Bieber and we would only buy $349 shoes.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Justin Bieber News!