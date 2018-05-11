John Legend Is Actual Husband Goals Doing This For Pregnant Chrissy Teigan

As ever, John Legend and Chrissy Teigan proved themselves to be total #goals when John decided he was going to solve Chrissy's pregnancy food cravings

Never ones to do things by halves, John Legend has now pulled the ultimate hubby move to wife Chrissy who is due to pop very soon with their second child.

A known foodie, Chrissy had followed been following Tacos Y Birria La Unica and getting some serious cravings for their delicious mexican food - so what did John do? He hunted them down and brought the entire place to their driveway!

GIF: GIPHY

