Chrissy Teigen Just Live Tweeted An 8-Hour Flight From LA To LA After An Unauthorised Person Was Found On Board

This is both terrifying and hilarious.

Our plane getting diverted back to the airport we came from four hours into a journey is pretty high on the list of things we wouldn’t like to happen to us, but Chrissy Teigen’s live tweeted her ordeal in hilarious fashion.

Chrissy and John Legend were supposed to be flying from LA to Japan for New Year but they ended up spending eight hours on a flight only to end up back where they started after an unauthorised passenger was found on board.

Chrissy tweeted:

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Are u on here too? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Still on the plane. Starting to get a little...as james franco in spring breakers would say... spicious — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ok I’m officially ready to say something is up — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

no one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Sorry the video broke up. Clearly the feds are trying to silence me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Was just informed that this exact scenario was what I made everyone do for my pan am birthday m — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yeah it’s a lounge but I like to call it a room for drama’s sake https://t.co/lBIglAqFBm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They....they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

We live here now. This is our new life pic.twitter.com/ero7e5kFOm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I just woke up. Still here! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

No one will answer my questions. I told them I won’t tell anybody but I think they know what’s happening here on the Twitter https://t.co/MlA69QUoHm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

But...4 people were detained. And we are hearing here it was, in the end, all a mixup that never should have turned the plane around. I just want to know an answer YOU ARE MY ONLY HOPE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Drinking Chrissy would be very mad. Sober Chrissy is forgiving and patient https://t.co/aCwaeMLqOx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yoda is in a seat and they’re playing Star Wars music — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Well, here’s hoping their next flight will go without any hitches – that sounded like an intense trip!