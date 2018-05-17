Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Confirm The Birth Of Their Baby Boy With This Cute Post

The couple already have a daughter, Luna.

Huge congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend who confirmed the birth of their son this morning!

John Legend Is Actual Husband Goals Doing This For Pregnant Chrissy Teigen

The couple announced the birth on Twitter this morning, with Chrissy posting “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with happy face and baby bottle emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The couple already have a baby daughter, Luna Simone who was born in 2016, and Chrissy has shared her second pregnancy with her followers on social media.

happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018

It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early. I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy. https://t.co/H38uwRf2WE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018

I’m so big that there are people in cars outside my house on hospital watch — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 7, 2018

Congrats John and Chrissy – we can’t wait to see the first pictures of your lil man!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News From This Perfect Married Couple