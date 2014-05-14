Jay-Z Agrees To Be Best Man For Kanye West's Wedding To Kim Kardashian?

14 May 2014, 14:42

Jay Z and Beyonce at the basketball

The '99 Problems' rapper is said to have changed his mind about supporting Kanye on his big wedding day.

Jay-Z has reportedly agreed to be Kanye West's Best Man to his wedding with Kim Kardashian, as well as confirming Beyonce will also attend the ceremony.

The couple are expected to wed in a secret ceremony later this month in Paris, France, and fresh rumours today suggest Jay-Z has reconsidered turning down Kanye's Best Man offer.

"The best news came when Jay sent a gift to Kanye with an inscription referring to Jay-Z as the rapper's 'Best Man'," a source told Radar Online this week. "The gift was a gold-plated, diamond-encrusted flask, delivered with a $10,000 bottle of scotch, for Kanye to have for his wedding day.

"Kanye was almost jumping up and down, he was so excited," they added. 

> What To Expect From Kanye & Kim's Wedding.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were originally rumoured to have turned down an invite because of claims the ceremony would be televised for the Kardashians' reality show.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding is heavily rumoured to be taking place on 24th May.

You may also like...

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Capital FM Pictures Of The Week
 

[[ This video has been removed ]]
JAY Z - Ni**as In Paris on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Jay-Z Music

See more Jay-Z Music

Jay-Z News

See more Jay-Z News

Beyonce Bump

Fans Think They Know What Beyoncé’s Planning To Call Her Twins Based On This Theory

Beyoncé

Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Beyonce

Beyonce's Stylist Has Seemingly Confirmed That Jay-Z Cheated On Her & Also Revealed Who 'Becky' REALLY Is

Beyoncé

Beyonce Jay Z Kanye West Kim Kardashian

Kardashian/Carter Relationships Have Gone West – Beyoncé Apparently Dislikes Kim!

Kanye West

Jay-Z Videos

See more Jay-Z Videos

Kanye West & Jay Z

Kanye West Just Shaded Jay Z In An Emotionally Charged On Stage Rant About Kim K's Robbery

Kanye West

Jay Z & Beyonce

This Picture Of Beyonce In A Lift Has Got Everyone Calling Jay Z The Ultimate Instagram Husband

Beyoncé

Beyonce & Jay Z worth

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are Officially The World's Richest Couple: And Their Worth Will Make Your Eyes Water

Beyoncé

Jay-Z Pictures

See more Jay-Z Pictures

Beyonce and Jay Z On The Run LA

13 Things To Expect When Jay Z and Beyonce Release Their Rumoured Joint Album

Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Wardrobe

Inside Blue Ivy's Wardrobe: How To Style Your Toddler Like Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyoncé

Jay Z and Kanye West Tidal Event 2015

POP BFFs! 13 Reasons We LOVE The Friendship Between Kanye West & Jay-Z

Kanye West