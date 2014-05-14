Jay-Z Agrees To Be Best Man For Kanye West's Wedding To Kim Kardashian?

The '99 Problems' rapper is said to have changed his mind about supporting Kanye on his big wedding day.

Jay-Z has reportedly agreed to be Kanye West's Best Man to his wedding with Kim Kardashian, as well as confirming Beyonce will also attend the ceremony.

The couple are expected to wed in a secret ceremony later this month in Paris, France, and fresh rumours today suggest Jay-Z has reconsidered turning down Kanye's Best Man offer.

"The best news came when Jay sent a gift to Kanye with an inscription referring to Jay-Z as the rapper's 'Best Man'," a source told Radar Online this week. "The gift was a gold-plated, diamond-encrusted flask, delivered with a $10,000 bottle of scotch, for Kanye to have for his wedding day.

"Kanye was almost jumping up and down, he was so excited," they added.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were originally rumoured to have turned down an invite because of claims the ceremony would be televised for the Kardashians' reality show.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding is heavily rumoured to be taking place on 24th May.

