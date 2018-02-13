We've Had A Nose Round The House Harry Styles Is Selling & Now We Just Need $8mill To Buy It

Ever wanted to have a look in Harry's bedroom? Now you can...

If you're a Harry stan, chances are that you'd happily hand over a limb to be able to have a snoop around his house... luckily we've got you covered - consider this your very own tour of Harry Styles' Los Angeles mansion.

Harry's listed his mansion for $8million after failing to sell it for a higher price - and we've got to say that his Hollywood pad looks like the house of our DREAMS.

The outside looks like Malibu Barbie's Dreamhouse and we are totally obsessed already... the bright white front compared to the blue Cali sky is just too perfect.

Picture: Planet Photos

Can you imagine having a bedroom with a view like this?! As well as floor to ceiling windows, just outside your bedroom is one of the best views on the planet (probably) and year-round sunshine pretty much. WIN.

Picture: Planet Photos

Got friends staying over? Luckily for you the guest bedrooms are just as gorgeous and tastefully decorated - we're totally stealing this interior design inspo.

Picture: Planet Photos

Of course any celeb house has to have a gym room too - just imagine doing your crunches on that yoga mat right next to Hazza. Well, he doesn't actually come with the house but still - you could be pumping iron right next to where Harry once did and frankly that's motivation enough to get us to the dreaded gym.

Picture: Planet Photos

That bathroom though - plus it's probably bigger than our actual house. Not jealous at all...

Picture: Planet Photos

The kitchen has some hella funky artwork. We're not entirely sure what that amorphous blob is meant to represent, but we like it.

Picture: Planet Photos

You can't buy a house in Cali without a pool - and the high bushes around it will ensure you have total privacy from those sneaky paparazzi photographers too.

Picture: Planet Photos

Now which one of you is going to lend us $8mill so we can buy it? Promise we'll invite you over for pool parties... anyone?!