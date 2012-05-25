Flo Rida - 'Whistle' (Official Video)

25 May 2012, 14:14

The 'Wild Ones' rapper enjoys the summer sunshine in his latest feel good music video.

Flo Rida brings summer a few months early in his music video for new single 'Whistle'.

The 'Good Feeling' rapper is seen rapping from the top of a cliff in the opening for the video, which was filmed in Mexico last month.

The video also features bikini-clad women whistling the song's chorus, as well as people enjoying boat rides in the sea and diving off cliffs.

The action in 'Whistle' then moves to a club scene with fireworks and confetti as Flo Rida brings the video to a close.

'Whistle' is Flo Rida's third single to be released from his upcoming album, following the release of 'Wild Ones' and 'Good Feeling'.

Flo Rida is set to release his fourth studio album 'Wild Ones' on 3rd July.

Watch Flo Rida's music video for 'Whistle' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

