Ellie Goulding And Little Mix Win At Cosmopolitan Awards 2013 Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball

The 'Move' four-piece and UK star Ellie were both winners at this year's show.

Ellie Goulding and Little Mix were among some of the big winner's at last night's Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Awards 2013.

The 'Burn' singer and 'Wings' four-piece both turned out for the red carpet even at London's Victoria & Albert Museum on Thursday 5th December.

Ellie Goulding was named the night's Ultimate Music Star while Little Mix picked up a gong for Ultimate Export, thanks to their huge success in the US this year.

Check out a picture of Ellie Goulding walking the event's red carpet below:

Nicole Scherzinger was named the Ultimate TV Personality at this year's Cosmopolitan Awards while Paloma Faith won Ultimate Style Icon.

Ellie Goulding is set to perform this Saturday 7th December at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 while Little Mix will play day two this Sunday 8th December.

