Stormzy Shares Heartfelt Message About Ed Sheeran After Surprise Wembley Performance

19 June 2018, 10:47

We can't get enough of Ed and Big Mike's friendship.

Stormzy has been praising his pal Ed Sheeran on Instagram, after the singer's incredible run of sold-out shows at Wembley.

Ed has just finished four nights back-to-back at the national stadium and surprised the crowd on Saturday by bringing out Stormzy to perform the pair's 'Shape of You' collaboration.

Stormz posted a pic of him and Ed on his Instagram story, captioned: "This guy has headlined WEMBLEY STADIUM 7 TIMES......HE IS 27. Forever proud my brother keep inspiring me"

Ed also shared a clip on Instagram of the two performing on stage and you can clearly hear how the rapper's guest appearance sent the 80,000-strong crowd wild.

 

Highlights from the 3rd Wembley @stormzyofficial - filmed and edited by Nic minns

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onJun 18, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

Ed's UK tour continues at Principality Stadium, Cardiff before the singer heads to Europe for more sold-out dates. Meanwhile, Stormzy is currently working on the follow-up to his BRIT Award winning album Gang Signs & Prayer.

We just know it won't be long before Stormzy is headlining Wembley Stadium himself!

