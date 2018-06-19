Stormzy Shares Heartfelt Message About Ed Sheeran After Surprise Wembley Performance

We can't get enough of Ed and Big Mike's friendship.

Stormzy has been praising his pal Ed Sheeran on Instagram, after the singer's incredible run of sold-out shows at Wembley.

Ed has just finished four nights back-to-back at the national stadium and surprised the crowd on Saturday by bringing out Stormzy to perform the pair's 'Shape of You' collaboration.

Stormz posted a pic of him and Ed on his Instagram story, captioned: "This guy has headlined WEMBLEY STADIUM 7 TIMES......HE IS 27. Forever proud my brother keep inspiring me"

Instagram: stormzyofficial

Ed also shared a clip on Instagram of the two performing on stage and you can clearly hear how the rapper's guest appearance sent the 80,000-strong crowd wild.

Ed's UK tour continues at Principality Stadium, Cardiff before the singer heads to Europe for more sold-out dates. Meanwhile, Stormzy is currently working on the follow-up to his BRIT Award winning album Gang Signs & Prayer.

We just know it won't be long before Stormzy is headlining Wembley Stadium himself!

