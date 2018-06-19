Stormzy Shares Heartfelt Message About Ed Sheeran After Surprise Wembley Performance
19 June 2018, 10:47
We can't get enough of Ed and Big Mike's friendship.
Stormzy has been praising his pal Ed Sheeran on Instagram, after the singer's incredible run of sold-out shows at Wembley.
Ed has just finished four nights back-to-back at the national stadium and surprised the crowd on Saturday by bringing out Stormzy to perform the pair's 'Shape of You' collaboration.
> Shawn Mendes Tweeted About His Idol Ed Sheeran In 2013 And Now Has A Song Written By Him
Stormz posted a pic of him and Ed on his Instagram story, captioned: "This guy has headlined WEMBLEY STADIUM 7 TIMES......HE IS 27. Forever proud my brother keep inspiring me"
Instagram: stormzyofficial
Ed also shared a clip on Instagram of the two performing on stage and you can clearly hear how the rapper's guest appearance sent the 80,000-strong crowd wild.
Ed's UK tour continues at Principality Stadium, Cardiff before the singer heads to Europe for more sold-out dates. Meanwhile, Stormzy is currently working on the follow-up to his BRIT Award winning album Gang Signs & Prayer.
We just know it won't be long before Stormzy is headlining Wembley Stadium himself!
> Download Our Free App To Get The Latest On Ed's Tour!