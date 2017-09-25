Ed Sheeran Reveals His Worst Ever Fan Gift & You Will Literally Throw Up In Your Mouth

25 September 2017, 12:06

Ed Sheeran

This is more vile than you can imagine.

It takes a lot to make us want to physically be sick in our own mouths but this story ticks that box… Ed Sheeran has revealed the worst gift he ever got from a fan and it’s SO much more disgusting than you’d imagine.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Skrillex Just Did An Impromptu Performance Together & It’s LIT

Now most people would probably not trust cakes and other baked goods sent to them by literal strangers, but Ed revealed that he used to eat all the cakes fans made for him… until he made a revolting discovery in one of them.

Ed revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show, “I get some really cool things from fans. Like a fan knitted me a doll that was like a perfect thing. It even had like the tattoos and the necklace and everything.

"Occasionally you the weird things. I got baked a lot of cakes and at the beginning of my career I ate the cakes, you do, if you're given cakes, you eat the cakes.

“Well, I bite into this cake to eat it and as I pulled it out, it was just this big clump of hair. I was kind of like, it's a mistake if there is one hair or two hairs, but when it's a clump of hair...

"I have a feeling that this girl kind of wanted me to eat the cake so next time she saw me she could be like, 'I'm inside you'."

Well, we’re never eating again after that. BRB, just off to literally throw up. 

> Download Our App Right Here, And Control The Tunes You Wanna Play Right Now!

Ed Sheeran And Skrillex Shocked Everyone With Their Spur-Of-The-Moment Performance

02:23

Trending On Capital FM

Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes Split

Olivia Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence On Rumoured Chris Hughes Split With This Emotional Message
Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Skrillex

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Skrillex Just Did An Impromptu Performance Together & It’s LIT

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Dedicated 'Dive' To A One Year Old Baby At His Show & It's Just Too Cute

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

Ed Sheeran Instagram Best Friends

21 Instagram Snaps That Prove Ed Sheeran's The Ultimate BFF In Music!