Ed Sheeran Confirmed For Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

8 May 2014, 08:48

Ed Sheeran Live At Koko London

The 'Lego House' singer returns for Capital's event at Wembley Stadium in June this year.

Ed Sheeran will be back at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone next month as part of the superstar line-up.

The UK star, who returns with new single 'Sing' and new album 'X' in June, was announced today (8th May) on Capital Breakfast as part of the 2014 bill.

Ed gave new single 'Sing' it's first play on Capital last month, and joins artists like Miley Cyrus on the line-up, before he launches a new UK tour later this year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Ed Sheeran - Sing (Official Audio) on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Shawn Mendes Covers Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes Perfectly Covered Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' In The Dreamiest Video You'll Ever Watch...

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Ed sheeran

"I'll Get It Sorted" - Ed Sheeran Takes On Facebook After They Delete One Of His Fans Cover Videos

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran RTL Late Show Four Chords

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Proves You Can Sing Every Pop Song Using The Same Four Chords

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith