Ed Sheeran Confirmed For Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

The 'Lego House' singer returns for Capital's event at Wembley Stadium in June this year.

Ed Sheeran will be back at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone next month as part of the superstar line-up.

The UK star, who returns with new single 'Sing' and new album 'X' in June, was announced today (8th May) on Capital Breakfast as part of the 2014 bill.

Ed gave new single 'Sing' it's first play on Capital last month, and joins artists like Miley Cyrus on the line-up, before he launches a new UK tour later this year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Ed Sheeran - Sing (Official Audio) on MUZU.TV.