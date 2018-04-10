Ed Sheeran's Security Guard Is The Real Winner Of Instagram

Ed's security guard Kev just got Instagram - and it's already the best account around.

Move over Kim, step aside Khloe... Kev's about to break the internet.

Ed Sheeran's security guard, Kev - the man whose actual job is to stay by Ed's side as he travels around the world - has just got Instagram and it's giving us life.

> Ed Sheeran's Song 'Supermarket Flowers' Isn't Actually About His Mum & Here's Why

Since his first post on April 7th, Kev has racked up 185,000 followers in just two days!

Keeping it simple with the username @securitykev, he calls himself "PA to the star" in his bio.

And Kev's profile is basically just a feed of funny and embarrassing pictures of Ed. What's not to love?

Kev jokes about how he's there to keep Ed in line and why it should've been him starring in the 'Perfect' music video.

What the perfect video should’ve been A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) onApr 7, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

Other pics point to Kev lurking in the background of loads of shots of Ed with his celebrity mates.

Forever watching #stealth #eagleeye A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) onApr 8, 2018 at 12:25am PDT

There's also lots of snaps calling Ed 'bae', with Kev stuck holding the singer's shopping or helping him out of cabs.

When bae takes you shopping @Burberry A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) onApr 8, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

But what seems to give Kev the most joy is mocking Ed's official photographer, Zakary Walters, after beating his follower count.

Basically, @securitykev is the real winner of Insta and you need to follow right away.

Wanna be ed lol A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) onApr 7, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

> We've got loads of lovely stuff about Ed (and maybe Kev) on our new app!

Sorry Kev, check out Ed getting very close with Keith...