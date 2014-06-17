Taylor Swift Dancing Along To Ed Sheeran's NYC Gig Is AMAZING

17 June 2014, 12:44

Taylor Swift dancing at the Ed Sheeran concert in NYC!

01:07

Plus your chance to listen to ANOTHER never-before-heard song from the 'Sing' superstar.

Taylor Swift dancing along to Ed's gig out in New York City is a MUST-SEE for any TRUE member of the Swifties or the Sheerios out there!

'Sing' star Ed Sheeran performed a sold-out show at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom over the weekend, and he made sure to treat fans in attendance with an exclusive performance of a never-before-heard song all while BFF Taylor watched from the crowd.

As well as powering through fan-favourites like 'The A Team' and his recent Vodafone Big Top 40 number one 'Sing', the UK singer debuted the hauntingly beautiful 'Photograph' as an ode to a girl waiting at home for her man to come back.

But it doesn't stop there on the good news front for all you Sheerios out there as the global superstar has released another heart-wrenching track called 'Afire Love' for you to download ahead of the release of new album 'X'.

Thankfully it wasn't all about tears and high emotion last night though as Ed made sure to cheer things up a bit when he posted a HILARIOUS snap of people wearing rain macs with his face emblazoned on them! #WantOne

Ed Sheeran's new album 'X' drops in just over a week (23rd June)… will you have learned the new song lyrics by launch day?

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Shawn Mendes Covers Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes Perfectly Covered Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' In The Dreamiest Video You'll Ever Watch...

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Ed sheeran

"I'll Get It Sorted" - Ed Sheeran Takes On Facebook After They Delete One Of His Fans Cover Videos

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran RTL Late Show Four Chords

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Proves You Can Sing Every Pop Song Using The Same Four Chords

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith