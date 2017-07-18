Here Is The Worst Abuse Ed Sheeran Received On Twitter For His Game Of Thrones Cameo & It's So Not Cool

18 July 2017, 17:03

Ed Sheeran on Game Of Thrones

Turns out GoT fans have absolutely zero chill.

If you're a fan of Game Of Thrones, you'll know just how exciting the build up to the beginning of season 7 has been.

Winter has finally come to Westeros and it turned out Ed Sheeran was also inside the place, making a cameo alongside fan favourite Arya Stark.

> Kit Harington Slams Fans Who Leak Spoilers As 'A******s' In Feisty Rant About New Game Of Thrones Season

Let's remind ourselves of that very moment...

Ed Sheeran's Game Of Thrones Cameo Is FINALLY Here!

We've been waiting what feels like forever for this to land and it seems that Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo is finally here.

01:05

However it seems that many GoT fans weren't too happy with Ed's appearance in their favourite show and decided to write some pretty harsh stuff about him on Twitter, which has led to Ed deleting his account.

It's never nice to see celebs receive abuse on social media and Ed has clearly decided that he's had enough of it. Many people are probabaly thinking 'how bad could it really have been?', well here are some of the harshest tweets...

 Remember, tnis is only a handful of the tweets posted since the episode aired.

Whilst there was a lot of hate, or at least enough to make Ed quit Twitter, there were also positive comments too...

So what did you think of Ed's cameo? Were you a fan or do you never want to see it again?

We've got so much more GoT goodness to look forward to, so remind yourselves of what's to come by checking out the trailer below...

Game of Thrones #WinterIsHere Trailer

The Game Of Thrones team have released another official trailer for the seventh season of the hit TV show.

02:08

Game of Thrones

