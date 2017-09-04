WATCH: Ed Sheeran Dedicated 'Dive' To A One Year Old Baby At His Show & It's Just Too Cute

Ed Sheeran Dedicates 'Dive' To A One-Year-Old Fan 01:00

Ed has fans of all shapes and sizes!

He's performed shows to audiences all over the world, but we wonder how many times Ed Sheeran has spotted a baby in the front few rows?

It can't be that often, because when he spotted little Cooper Smith at his show in Miama recently, Ed had to give her a shout out.

But Ed got the surprise of his life when Cooper's parents Rock and Harmony Smith told him that her middle name was Sheeran!

Check out the video above to see Ed's reaction to that bombshell - it's pretty special.

But whilst Ed may have been surprised to see the youngster at his show, Cooper's parents will have been even more surprised because Ed then dedicated his song 'Dive' to their daughter.

It turns out that Cooper is actually a massive Ed fan, although she thinks his songs are actually her dad's songs because he's always singing them in his karaoke venue.

Miami ! A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onAug 31, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Speaking to E! News, Rocky added, “I’m a singer and I sing only Ed Sheeran to her. She hears it on the radio when I’m not around and she’s looking for daddy. She’s been listening to him since before she was born.

"We had speakers that we could attached to my wife’s stomach where I would play his songs for her” - so cute!

So seeing as you love babies so much Ed, when are we gonna see some mini Sheeran's running around eh?

