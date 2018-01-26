Ed Sheeran Was Pronounced Dead In Iceland But A Quick Translation Explains Everything

26 January 2018, 17:21

Ed Sheeran at the Jingle Bell Ball 2017

The 26 year old 'Shape Of You' star was wrongly announced to be dead by an Icelandic newspaper.

Thankfully for all of us, Ed Sheeran is not dead. That's despite Icelandic newspaper Morgunbladid including Ed's picture in the obituaries section in a recent edition.

There's no mistaking those fiery locks and Ed's cheeky face, so what exactly happened here?

Well a quick translation of the article reveals that it wasn't Ed who had died but an 82 year old man named Svavari Gunnari Sigurðsson.

Reports suggesting that Svavari worked as an Ed Sheeran impersonator appear to be wide of the mark as the article explains that he was a mechanic who had moved to Sweden to work for car manufacturer Volvo.

Ed is hopefully sitting somewhere relaxing with his fiancé Cherry Seaborn, planning their upcoming wedding and wondering if this will give sales of his music a little boost in Iceland!

