Ed Sheeran's GF Cherry Is Officially The Luckiest Girl On Earth & Here's Why

19 January 2017, 11:59

Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn at NY Mets baseball

Ed Sheeran might be topping charts all around the world, however his relationship with Cherry Seaborn is still No.1 in his eyes.

Ed's 2017 comeback has been a soaring success. We're only two or so weeks into the new year and he's breaking records, releasing new music and pretty much ruling the world.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Covered Drake's 'One Dance' & It Is PERFECT

BUT, his latest confession about girlfriend Cherry Seaborn has got us all teary eyed with emotion

Chatting to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Ed revealed, "This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly." 

He added, "I've always got into relationships very passionate - I'm a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f**k up".

ed sheeran 2017

PIC: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ed expressed how surprised he was at how quickly he fell for Cherry too, "Oh, what happened?" But it's because I had no time to put into someone". You see people...2016 wasn't that bad! Ed fell in love and now we're eternally jealous of Miss Seaborn...

*turns on 'Shape Of You' and dances away loneliness*

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Suffered A Nasty Injury During His Year Off & It'll Make Your Eyes Water

Ed also revealed how it isn't all about the glamorous times when it comes to dating the one you love - it's about those trickier times too! What a true gent.

