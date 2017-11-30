Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Are Actually Releasing The Most 'Perfect' Duet & We're Literally Freaking Out

30 November 2017, 13:18

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Perfect

Somebody pinch us.

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé working together just couldn't happen. Those two working together would be so incredible it would bring the world to a standstill and we'd all be blown away. No, it could never happen.

Oh wait.

Ed just dropped the bombshell that he's about to release a HUGE new version of his hit single 'Perfect' and it just so happens to be a duet with Queen Bey!

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onNov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

Taking to Instagram, Ed shared the artwork for the new sngle alongside the exact released schedule, writing, "Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x".

The new release comes completely out of the blue and has caught everyone by surprise. We can't wait to hear just how angelic Beyoncé's vocals sound on 'Perfect' and we've not got long to wait.

With the track dropping at midnight tonight, prepare to be blown away!

