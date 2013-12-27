Ed Sheeran: 15 Ways Everything Changed For The 'I See Fire' Star In 2013

27 December 2013, 00:28

Ed Sheeran

Look back on the 'I See Fire' star's truly amazing year which featured everything from superstar duets to a performance at the Grammys y'all!

Between a mammoth support slot on Taylor Swift's 'Red' tour in North America to teaming up with stars like Lupe Fiasco, Elton John and Taylor herself, it's been quite a year for everyone's favourite singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Relive the 15 moments that helped Ed rise from one of the most promising young stars of the moment to THE man everyone can't stop talking about!

1. It's been an incredible year for our Ed... and kicking it off with a performance at the Grammys with ELTON FRICKING JOHN isn't exactly the worst start, right?

2. Of course Ed still paid fan service to the #Sheerios despite not releasing a full album this year... just check out this lego edition of 'Lego House' for reference!

3. The UK star even got to fulfil another dream back in May when he shared a drink with the one and only PSY as the Billboard Music Awards! #WellJell

 

4. One of the biggest songs of the year was Ed's beautiful team-up with touring partner Taylor Swift... and the video is guaranteed to get you welling up by the end!

[[ This video has been removed ]]

5. Not only were Ed and Taylor attached at the hip... the 'A Team' star's even been hangin' out with Ms. Selena Gomez!

6. Of course it wouldn't be right if Ed didn't record his adventures in his second favourite medium after music... a series of new tattoos!

7. It didn't hurt that EVERYONE was in awe of Ed this year... including one Christina Aguilera!

8. Ed's year was mostly taken up with joining his BFF Taylor Swift out on the road across North America for her 'Red' tour! It's not surprising the US has now well and truly fallen in love with Mr. Sheeran!

9. But Ed didn't leave his fans completely high and dry for new music... dropping the haunting 'I See Fire' in Autumn as part of The Hobbit 2 soundtrack.

10. Plus Ed managed to squeeze in a quick team-up for Lupe Fiasco's 'Old School Love'!

11. 2013 was also the year that Ed officially rounded off a TWO-AND-A-HALF-YEARS long tour! #BravoEd

 

12. And let's not forget Ed's A-maz-ing stage dive while performing on stage with Macklemore!

13. You've gotta believe hanging out with the Muppets on Sesame Street isn't something Ed will forget for a while!

14. Then again.. he isn't going to forget about spending Thanksgiving with Jennifer 'Rachel From Friends' Aniston anytime soon either!

16. And finally, 2013 was also the year Ed finished off work on his upcoming second studio album! Bring it on Ed, we're ready for it!

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Shawn Mendes Covers Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes Perfectly Covered Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' In The Dreamiest Video You'll Ever Watch...

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Ed sheeran

"I'll Get It Sorted" - Ed Sheeran Takes On Facebook After They Delete One Of His Fans Cover Videos

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran RTL Late Show Four Chords

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Proves You Can Sing Every Pop Song Using The Same Four Chords

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith