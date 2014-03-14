Duke Dumont - 'I Got U' (Official Video)

Duke Dumont I Got U Video

The 'Need U (100%)' producer is back with a summer anthem.

Duke Dumont is back with the follow up to his Vodafone Big Top 40 number one hit 'Need U (100%)'.

'I Got U' is the producer's second track to be taken from his upcoming album and features vocals from Jax Jones.

The video opens with someone putting on a virtual reality helmet from the 'Blasé Boys Club' (Duke's own record label) and having the time of his life - while never leaving his flat in the rainy UK.

Duke Dumont's debut album is expected to be released later in 2014. 'I Got U' is out this Sunday (16th March), listen to The Vodafone Big Top 40 with Marvin Humes from 4pm to find out if he can bag his second No. 1!

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Duke Dumont Music

See more Duke Dumont Music

Duke Dumont News

See more Duke Dumont News

Katy Perry at the Made LA: Moschino Show

Find Out Which Artist Would ‘I00% Love To Get Back In The Studio With Katy Perry’

Katy Perry

Clean Bandit at the BRIT nominations 2015

BRIT Awards Nominations: Max Catches Up With Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne & Duke Dumont

Clean Bandit

Duke Dumont at Birmingham Pride 2014

Duke Dumont Announces European Tour Dates – And Will Perform New Songs From His Album

Duke Dumont Videos

See more Duke Dumont Videos

duke dumont - 'Won't Look Back' still

Duke Dumont - 'Won't Look Back'

Duke Dumont Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Duke Dumont - 'Need U (100%)' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2014)
Duke Dumont Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Duke Dumont - 'I Got U' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2014)

Duke Dumont Pictures

See more Duke Dumont Pictures

Celebrity Birthdays - Virgo

Celebrity Birthdays This Month: Virgo Stars In Pop

Duke Dumont Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Duke Dumont Live At The Summertime Ball 2014

Duke Dumont At The Summertime Ball 2013

Duke Dumont At The Summertime Ball 2013 - Pictures