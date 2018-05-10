Dua Lipa Looks Set To Record The Next James Bond Theme

Bond's got new rules, he counts them.

There have been some super famous stars that have had the honour of recording the theme song for a James Bond film - from Sam Smith to Shirley Bassey, they're all legends.

Reports are suggesting that we might actually be able to add Dua Lipa to that list pretty soon because the 'New Rules' sionger has become the favourite to be named as the next Bond theme creator.

Many people had predicted fellow Brits Ed Sheeran or Adele would be likely to get the nod this time around, but Dua's fast-paced rise to superstardom appears to have made her the frontrunner for the job.



GIF: Giphy

Bookmakers have reduced the odds of Dua being named as the Bond theme singer, now making her the favourite, with Ed Sheeran and Jessie J also being strongly touted as potential artists to get involved.

Naturally, fans have been delighted by the news and it actually turns out that people have been talking about the potential of a Dua Lipa X James Bond collab for a while...

I nominate @DUALIPA to sing the next James Bond theme song — Anthony (@adheller) October 6, 2017

@DUALIPA sing the next james bond movie theme song!!!!! — k (@kymalopez) July 10, 2017

Last night @ilveutdire said he thinks Dua Lipa might do the next Bond theme. I mean, we love her, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. — Dylan B Jones (@dylanbjones) October 5, 2017

So on a scale of 'Hotter Than Hell' to 'IDGAF', just how excited are you to hear this potential Bond anthem!?

