Dua Lipa At The UEFA Champions League Final 2018 - What Songs Did She Perform?

Having made a serious impact on the music scene and the charts in the last 18 months, Dua Lipa can now add performing at the UEFA Champions League Final to her list of achievements.

Every year the UEFA Champions League Final sees two of Europe's biggest teams go head to head in the biggest match in the domestic football calendar and 2018 is no different. Liverpool and Real Madrid have had plenty of success in Europe in the past and will both be looking to add some silverware to their trophy cabinet.

But as much as we're loving the football, we're also excited to see Dua Lipa perform ahead of the game!

Speaking to Roman Kemp beforehand, Dua explained, "It's gonna be really exciting. It's something I've never done before and I never thought I'd ever perform in front of football fans, so it's crazy, it's exciting!"

What song is Dua Lipa performing at the UEFA ChampionsLeague Final?

The 'New Rules' singer remained tight lipped ahead of her performance, but given the fact that she's got plenty of HUGE songs under her belt already, we're expecting to hear the likes of 'IDGAF', 'New Rules' or maybe even her recent collaboration with DJ superstar Calvin Harris 'One Kiss'.

Where is the Champions League Final taking place?

The match is taking place in Kiev at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, which is also known as the Olympic Stadium. The likes of Shakira, George Michael and The Rolling Stones have all performed in the stadium, so Dua Lipa will join a very illustrious list.

How can I watch the Champions League Final?

The match is not being shown live on any Freeview channel. It will air on both BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD but they're both premium subscription channels.

You can still watch the game for free by streaming it live on YouTube and on BTSport.com. So if you wanna catch Dua's performance make sure you tune in via one of these methods.



What time is Dua Lipa's performance at the UEFA Champions League Final?

The match is taking place on Saturday 26th June 2018. BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4KHUD’s coverage of the UEFA Champiokns League Final begins at 6pm. The online streams on YouTube etc start at around 7pm, so Dua should be on stage shortly after that.

The match itself will kick off at 7.45pm.

