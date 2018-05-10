Calvin Harris Reveals How He Got Dua Lipa On 'One Kiss' In BTS Video

10 May 2018, 12:09

Calvin reveals he met Dua Lipa two years ago and knew 'One Kiss' was perfect for her in this BTS video...

New BFFs Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris have just released behind the scenes footage from their dreamy new video 'One Kiss' and it looked like the pair had a ton of fun. From Calvin's disappointment at realising his only role was to stand as a waiter, to Dua literally walking the plank to get into a giant flower, this is one of the wackiest music videos we've seen in a while!

Picture: Youtube/Calvin Harris

Turns out they've known each other for over two years! Secret pals, eh?

