Drake Has Revealed His 2017 UK Tour Dates - Time To Get Your 'Hotline Bling' On!

10 October 2016, 16:01

Drake The Boy Meets World Tour

The 'Hotline Bling' singer is stopping off at London, Leeds, Manchester and more...

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Drake has announced that he is touring around the UK early next year, between January and February.

Performing at Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham, the 'VIEWS' rapper is going on his 'The Boy Meets World Tour' in 2017.

> Drake Just Put His Money Where His Mouth Is And Made Some Of His Lyrics Come True

On the thirteen day tour of the United Kingdom, Drake is also bringing out some special guests... But who?!

Drake 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival 

Drake 'The Boy Meets World' UK Tour Dates 2017

January 2017

  • MONDAY 30 LONDON THE O2

February 2017

  • WEDNESDAY 01 LONDON THE O2
  • THURSDAY 02 LONDON THE O2
  • SATURDAY 04 LONDON THE O2
  • SUNDAY 05 LONDON THE O2
  • WEDNESDAY 08 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA
  • SATURDAY 11 MANCHESTER ARENA
  • SUNDAY 12 MANCHESTER ARENA
  • FRIDAY 17 SHEFFIELD ARENA
  • WEDNESDAY 22 BIRMINGHAM BCA
  • THURSDAY 23 BIRMINGHAM BCA

March 2017

  • MONDAY 20 LONDON THE O2

Drake Through The Years

00:44

