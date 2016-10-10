Drake Has Revealed His 2017 UK Tour Dates - Time To Get Your 'Hotline Bling' On!

Now Playing
The 'Hotline Bling' singer is stopping off at London, Leeds, Manchester and more...
THIS IS THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Drake has announced that he is touring around the UK early next year, between January and February.
Performing at Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham, the 'VIEWS' rapper is going on his 'The Boy Meets World Tour' in 2017.
On the thirteen day tour of the United Kingdom, Drake is also bringing out some special guests... But who?!
January 2017
February 2017
March 2017
