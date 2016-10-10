Drake Has Revealed His 2017 UK Tour Dates - Time To Get Your 'Hotline Bling' On!

The 'Hotline Bling' singer is stopping off at London, Leeds, Manchester and more...

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Drake has announced that he is touring around the UK early next year, between January and February.

Performing at Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham, the 'VIEWS' rapper is going on his 'The Boy Meets World Tour' in 2017.

On the thirteen day tour of the United Kingdom, Drake is also bringing out some special guests... But who?!

Drake 'The Boy Meets World' UK Tour Dates 2017

January 2017

MONDAY 30 LONDON THE O2

February 2017

WEDNESDAY 01 LONDON THE O2

LONDON THE O2 THURSDAY 02 LONDON THE O2

LONDON THE O2 SATURDAY 04 LONDON THE O2

LONDON THE O2 SUNDAY 05 LONDON THE O2

LONDON THE O2 WEDNESDAY 08 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA SATURDAY 11 MANCHESTER ARENA

MANCHESTER ARENA SUNDAY 12 MANCHESTER ARENA

MANCHESTER ARENA FRIDAY 17 SHEFFIELD ARENA

SHEFFIELD ARENA WEDNESDAY 22 BIRMINGHAM BCA

BIRMINGHAM BCA THURSDAY 23 BIRMINGHAM BCA

March 2017

MONDAY 20 LONDON THE O2