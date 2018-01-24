Drake Accused Of Stealing New Single's Artwork... And The Evidence Looks Pretty Legit!

This looks just a little TOO similar.

Although, he's come under fire for the design of his most recent artwork... By a fellow artist. Gulp.

Although, he's come under fire for the design of his most recent artwork... By a fellow artist. Gulp.

The artwork for Drake's EP, 'Scary Hours', which features the songs 'God's Plans' and 'Diplomatic Immunity', has a striking resemblance to Rabit's 2015 tour poster. And Rabit spotted it himself.

Y'see, here's Drake's EP artwork. And here's Rabit's tour poster...

To be fair, Rabit does have a good point. Sharing the post on Instagram, Rabit said "I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters designed by Colin for Drake's new single.

"Poor Collin is always having his style stolen," continued the star.

Well, Rabit, y'know what they say - imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Well, Rabit, y'know what they say - imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.