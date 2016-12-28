Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow

Now Playing
28 December 2016, 09:47
Looks like RiRi *really* wanted to be excluded from that narrative...
Just when you thought 2016 didn't have any surprises left up its sleeve, here's another shocker...
Drake is officially dating Jennifer Lopez!
Taking a leaf out of Cheryl & Liam's book (because who wouldn't take inspiration from pop's cutest couple?), the 'One Dance' rapper and the Latina pop diva shared the same cute af photo on Instagram.
While we're already cooing over how cute dem babies will be, it looks like one person isn't that supportive of pop's new power couple... Drizzy's ex Rihanna!
The Bajan megastar immediately unfollowed Jenny From The Block's Instagram.
Rumours about J Lo (47) and Drake (30) dating surfaced earlier this month, after the 'Ain't Your Mama' singer shared a snap of them backstage at her Las Vegas show.
