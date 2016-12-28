Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow

28 December 2016, 09:47

Rihanna Drake Jennifer Lopez

By Matt Garforth

Looks like RiRi *really* wanted to be excluded from that narrative...

Just when you thought 2016 didn't have any surprises left up its sleeve, here's another shocker... 

Drake is officially dating Jennifer Lopez!

 

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onDec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Taking a leaf out of Cheryl & Liam's book (because who wouldn't take inspiration from pop's cutest couple?), the 'One Dance' rapper and the Latina pop diva shared the same cute af photo on Instagram.

While we're already cooing over how cute dem babies will be, it looks like one person isn't that supportive of pop's new power couple... Drizzy's ex Rihanna!

> Are Rihanna & Drake REALLY Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History

The Bajan megastar immediately unfollowed Jenny From The Block's Instagram.

Rumours about J Lo (47) and Drake (30) dating surfaced earlier this month, after the 'Ain't Your Mama' singer shared a snap of them backstage at her Las Vegas show.

 

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) onDec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

