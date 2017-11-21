Demi Lovato Accused Of Slamming Korean Boyband BTS With Xenophobic Quotes In Savage Fake Tweets

As if Demi would say any of this!

The Internet can sometimes be a very dangerous place. Things can be taken out of context and 'fake news' can even be spread with people thinking it's genuine.

Sadly for Demi Lovato, some fake news about her has spread recently and it appeared to show her making xenophobic comments about K-pop band BTS.

The tweets were shared by a number of different accounts and seemingly were only created to stir up beef between Demi and the lads.

“I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight.” - Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this years #AMAs . #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/zVA5sMtOAL — Selena Gomez (@bIackbilIgates) November 19, 2017

Thankfully most fans realised the many of the pictures which were being shared alonsgisde the images were taken from previous appearances on red carpets and the quotes were completely made up.

One of the fake quotes read, '“I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight. Is there even going to be a translator?” -Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this year’s #AMAs #BTSxAMAs'

“I don't think they should (perform) because let's be real, the general public watching the AMERICAN Music Awards does not understand Chinese.” - Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this year's #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/z5tCmfDsJ5 — Lydia (@signofthecure_) November 20, 2017

This year's American Music Awards saw BTS peform at the ceremony for the first time ever and given their considerable popularity on social media, it created quite the media frenzy.

Demi also performed at the awards show and used her time in the spotlight to share a strong message about anti-bullying, so xenophobic quotes would've been the last thing she'd expect to see on social media afterwards.

BTS could even be seen enjoying Demi's performance of 'Sorry Not Sorry' during the show, so there's clearly no beef here guys...

