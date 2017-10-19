Demi Lovato Posts Heart-Breaking Before And After Snaps Of Her Recovery From Eating Disorder

19 October 2017, 07:48

Demi Lovato Recovery Asset

Demi's one hella brave woman.

If you haven't watched Demi Lovato's documentary 'Simply Complicated' yet, we suggest you go and check it out now. Like, right now. It's an incredible insight the pop star's life.

Following the release of the film, the 'Instruction' singer shared a shocking, yet moving image on her Instagram.

After a fan account made a comparison between Demi before her recovery from bulimia, to how she looked after, the 25-year-old then shared it on her own Instagram story.

Demi Lovato Recovery Instagram StoryPic: Instagram

She wrote "Recovery is possible" next to the image, following her recent battle with her own eating disorder.

All we can say is that we're proud and happy that Demi's happy. <3

You don't know joy until you've seen Demi lip sync to Harry, Niall and Taylor...

