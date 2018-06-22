Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After Six Years Of Sobriety

After spending six years sober, Demi Lovato admitted that she relapsed in her new song, 'Sober'.

Three months after celebrating her six-year long sobriety, Demi Lovato admitted that she has since had an alcoholic drink, in her new song 'Sober'.

The devastating news comes after the 'Cool for the Summer' singer sang lyrics such as "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor"

> This Fan Started A Mass Tribute To Demi Lovato After She Cancelled Her Show Due To Sickness

She echoed the shocking news, in the chorus of the song, singing "I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore".

Demi Lovato also shared a brief video montage to accompany the song, with the caption "My truth..." Fans and celebrities alike have rallied to support the 25-year-old.

waking up listening to @ddlovato "sober".

Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.

Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you'll choose recovery again.

All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 21, 2018

> For The Latest News On Demi Lovato, Check Out Our App Now!