This Fan Started A Mass Tribute To Demi Lovato After She Cancelled Her Show Due To Sickness

12 June 2018, 12:42

After a distraught Demi Lovato was forced to cancel UK shows from sickness, fans were determined to cheer her up and did so with an AMAZING tribute...

Demi Lovato was unfortunately forced to tell fans at short notice that her 'Tell Me You Love Me' concert at London's O2 arena was cancelled due to her swollen vocal chords.

In a heartbreaking video and tweet, Demi explained she was at risk of permanently damaging her voice if she went ahead with the performance, before fans decided they had to do something.

WATCH: Demi Lovato Belts Out 'Camp Rock' Anthems Backstage At #CapitalSTB

Speaking with the organiser, 23-year-old Abbie Foster, she told us that although 'Lovatics' were "deflated and disappointed", with many already queuing outside the venue, but that they were determined to turn the situation into a positive and "launched into action" to organise a singalong for the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer.

Fans rallied around to make signs before gathering to sing 'Skyscraper', a song very close to both Demi and many of her fans, to let her know they were there for her as "their little way of giving back".

After the video went viral, receiving over 80,000 views, the singer tweeted how moved she was by the amazing gesture.

Abbie's still amazed at the reaction, adding: "who else can say they made Demi Lovato cry tears of joy?!"

Once again, the amazing power of fandom has revealed itself and brought people together - Abbie already can't wait to see her new friends at the rescheduled concert... amazing stuff!

