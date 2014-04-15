11 David Guetta Tracks Guaranteed To Get You In The Mood For The Weekend

Your Easter Weekend is sorted thanks to these huge tunes from the French DJ.

To celebrate how amazing it is that we get a four day weekend this week, here are some of the French DJ's tracks which are guaranteed to get you moving.

Therefore you have no excuse to not go wild and crank these tunes up to 11 from Friday-Monday.

'When Love Takes Over'

Guetta's euphoric collaboration with Kelly Rowland was one of the biggest hits of 2009 - and was the first ever Vodafone Big Top 40 no. 1, spending two weeks at the top.

'Titanium'

'Titanium' was the fifth track to be taken from Guetta's massive 'Nothing But The Beat' album. Featuring vocals from Sia, it spent two weeks at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 in early 2012.

'Without You'

It's David Guetta. And Usher. So obviously this is a huge tune which is guaranteed to get you ready to party this weekend! (And no, we won't judge you for singing and dancing along)

'Laserlight'

Jessie J's debut album, 'Who You Are', produced some massive hits - and the last track to be released was this gem, produced by Mr Guetta himself.

'Commander'

After the massive success the pair had with 2009's 'When Love Takes Over', it's no surprise the Kelly Rowland called on David Guetta to produce the first single to be taken from her second solo album - and what a tune it turned out to be!

'Turn Me On'

Guetta's album 'Nothing But The Beat' was a very star-studded affair - and one of the biggest personalities to feature on it had to be Nicki Minaj.

'Play Hard'

It's not just Nicki Minaj from the hip hop world who wants a piece of the Guetta action - Ne-Yo and Akon featured in one of the craziest videos of 2013!

'Club Can't Handle Me'

The Flo Rida track, which was produced by David Guetta, was one of the hottest tracks of Summer 2011, spending three weeks at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40.

'Where Them Girls At?'

Following on from their previous success, David Guetta called on Flo Rida for vocals on 'Where Them Girls At', which went straight to the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 in May 2011.

'I Gotta Feeling'

Potentially one of the Black Eyed Peas' biggest hits was actually not produced by Will.i.am, but by David Guetta! It spend a whole three weeks at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 in 2009 and is still guaranteed to fill a dancefloor!

'Shot Me Down'

The first track to be taken from Guetta's upcoming album features vocals from Skylar Grey and is his latest top 10 hit to enter the Vodafone Big Top 40.

