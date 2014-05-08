David Guetta Joins Capital Summertime Ball Line-Up 2014

8 May 2014, 07:12

Davud Guetta Live at iTunes 2012

The 'Play Hard' producer is the latest addition to the stellar line-up for this year's show.

David Guetta is the latest act to be announced as part of the line-up for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone, which takes place on Saturday 21st May at Wembley Stadium.

The 'Titanium' DJ was revealed today (8th May) on Capital Breakfast as one of this year's huge Summertime Ball artists, joining previously confirmed acts like Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this year David scored yet another huge Vodafone Big Top 40 hit with the Skylar Grey featuring hit 'Shot Me Down', while he also holds chart hits like 'When Love Takes Over', 'Where Them Girls At' and 'Without You' to his name.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

[[ This video has been removed ]]
David Guetta feat Skylar Grey - Shot Me Down (lyric) on MUZU.TV.

