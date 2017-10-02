Fans Are Left Divided After Cheryl Took To The Paris Fashion Week Runway & Some Of The Comments Are Nasty AF

Not cool.

Cheryl took to L’Oreal Paris’ Fashion Week runway in style, as she sauntered down the catwalk in a checked get-up… just a couple of months after giving birth to baby Bear.

The ex Girls Aloud singer showed off her slim post-baby figure in a figure hugging silk dress and got a massive cheer from the crowd as she made her way towards the cameras at the end.

Completing the look was a rather daring purple lipstick but naturally, Cheryl made it look effortless.

She was joined on the runway by Helen Mirren and Neelam Gill.

Fans were quick to celebrate her fashion week appearance with Soldiers declaring how proud they were of Cheryl and revealing that they have “nothing but respect” for the new Mum.

Cheryl looks INCREDIBLE on that catwalk! #LOrealPFW — Cheryl (@XCherylUS) October 1, 2017

Cheryl on the catwalk in Paris #momgoals she was glowing #ThatBody — Charlene Doherty (@CharleneDoh) October 1, 2017

Omg Cheryl is so good to walk down the cat walk I’m shooketh — Alisha 171 days (@rockbystyles) October 1, 2017

Tell Cheryl she absolutely SLAYED that catwalk — C (@ClaireBearx0x0) October 1, 2017

However, some weren’t quite so kind:

Poor Cheryl chewed on a Biro before her big catwalk turn today :( pic.twitter.com/DzGCwyt9DJ — Nick Gardner (@thenickgardner) October 1, 2017

Looks awful — Penny Larkin (@PennyLarkin34) October 1, 2017

For the record, we think Cheryl looks sensational.

