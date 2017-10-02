Fans Are Left Divided After Cheryl Took To The Paris Fashion Week Runway & Some Of The Comments Are Nasty AF

2 October 2017, 13:17

Not cool.

Cheryl took to L’Oreal Paris’ Fashion Week runway in style, as she sauntered down the catwalk in a checked get-up… just a couple of months after giving birth to baby Bear. 

The ex Girls Aloud singer showed off her slim post-baby figure in a figure hugging silk dress and got a massive cheer from the crowd as she made her way towards the cameras at the end. 

Completing the look was a rather daring purple lipstick but naturally, Cheryl made it look effortless. 

She was joined on the runway by Helen Mirren and Neelam Gill. 

Fans were quick to celebrate her fashion week appearance with Soldiers declaring how proud they were of Cheryl and revealing that they have “nothing but respect” for the new Mum.

However, some weren’t quite so kind:

For the record, we think Cheryl looks sensational.

