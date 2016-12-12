Louis Walsh Just Totally Backtracked On All The Shade He Threw At Cheryl Last Week

12 December 2016, 10:36

Louis Walsh Cheryl Liam Payne

Well, that was a quick change of heart…

Last week, Louis Walsh seemed to start a new celebrity feud with Liam Payne after he threw some serious shade at Cheryl… but it looks like he had a sudden change of heart as Louis went back on his words.

“Shut The F**k Up”: Liam Payne Hits Out At Louis Walsh After He Shades Cheryl In Interview

During an X Factor photocall with his band, Five After Midnight last week, Louis didn’t mince his words when he was asked about Cheryl returning to the judging panel of the show.

He told the reporter, “Well Simon wouldn't invite Cheryl back because we have Nicole. We have Nicole and Sharon, we don't need another girl. So go and f**k off now!”

Louis then leant forward and jokily knocked the microphone out of the reporter’s hand, adding, “No silly questions, seriously. It's not about Cheryl. Don't be stupid, man.”

Following his outburst, Liam took to Twitter to lambast Louis for setting a bad example to 5AM:

However, it looks like Louis doesn’t fancy the wrath of Liam as he SERIOUSLY changed his tune in a new interview with the Daily Star, telling them, “I think Cheryl and Liam starting a family will make her really happy. I honestly think she deserves to be happy. And I think this will make her happy over and above what her career does.

"I don't think being a mum will affect her career at all if she doesn't want it to. It's never too late. I only wish her the best."

We wonder if he’ll be invited to the baby shower? We’re not holding our breath… 

Do These New Pics Prove That Cheryl IS Pregnant With Liam Payne’s Baby After All?!

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Capital Summertime Ball Line-Up Asset

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Niall Horan, Little Mix, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

Summertime Ball

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Liam Payne and Cheryl fine

Here's How Much Liam & Cheryl Care About Being Fined £200 After Failing To Register Baby Bear In Time

One Direction

Judge Rinder Bear Payne

Liam Payne Confirms His Baby Is Called ‘Bear’ – And Reveals What He & Cheryl Do At Home

One Direction

Cheryl Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Legit Thinks Cheryl Named Her Baby After Him Because She Fancies Him!

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl Liam Baby

Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name!
Liam Payne Baby Boy

"I Miss Him A Lot" - Liam Payne Has Finally Spoken Publicly About His Newborn Son & It's Adorable

One Direction

Cheryl and Liam's Baby Hair Stylist Asset

Fans Go Into A Frenzy, After The First Photo Of Cheryl And Liam's 'Baby' Is Leaked By Hair Stylist

One Direction

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot