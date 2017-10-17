Cheryl's Set To Battle Kylie Jenner By Releasing Stunning New Lip Kits With A Charitable Twist

Move over Kylie!

Kylie Jenner has dominated the lip kit game for so long now, it's hard to think that anyone else even releases them.

However everyone's favourite Geordie pop star Cheryl has now decided to make some waves in the scene and is releasing her very own collection of lip kits named 'Paint By Cheryl'.

The limited edition kits will come in three colours - Greige, Burgundy and Peach - and we can't wait to get hands on with them when they 're eventually released on 18th October.

My @lorealmakeup collection will be 3 Lip Kits in Greige, Burgundy and Peach #cherylxloreal 18.10.17

But not only will these new lip kits undoubtedly make you look gorge (just check out Cheryl wearing the Burgundy look below), but they'll also make sure you do a good deed too!

Every lip kit sold will see £1 from the sale go towards Cheryl's trust, so that's basically a green light for us to go and but them all ASAP right?

My favourite @lorealmakeup look, Burgundy, created by me They'll all be available on Wednesday from @bootsuk online #cherylxloreal 18.10.17.

Cheryl has steadily been making her return to the celebrity spotlight over the last few months after giving birth to baby Bear earlier this year, with an upcoming stint on the X Factor set to get Chezza back on prime time TV.

Whilst we wait to see her team up with Simon once again, these new lip kits will certianly keep us entertained - thanks Cheryl!

Whilst you're here, check out Cheryl getting ready for her Paris Fashion Week appearance...