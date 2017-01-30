Kimberley Walsh Reveals ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Was “Desperate” To Meet Her New Baby

30 January 2017, 11:32

Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl

Plus the former Girls Aloud star revealed her new son’s name!

She’s rumoured to be expecting her own little bundle of joy fairly soon, so it’s not surprising Cheryl was one of the first people to go and see her best, Kimberley Walsh’s new baby the day after he was born!

Cheryl's Hairdresser Reveals The Star's Ever-Growing Baby Bump In Secret Photoshoot

Kimberley revealed that her Girls Aloud band mate was one of the first people to see her new son – and she also revealed that she had called the baby Cole Jacob Scott!

Kimberley told Hello, “She came the next day and was desperate to meet him. She loved him. She lives nearby, which is really nice. They had lovely cuddles.”

Cheryl is rumoured to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend Liam Payne though the pair have yet to confirm or deny the rumours despite speculation that the baby could arrive as early as next month.

The star debuted a sizeable baby bump before Christmas and is rumoured to be planning to raise the baby in Liam’s Surrey home, which they have been baby-proofing.

According to the Mirror’s source, “Cheryl spent all of Christmas at Liam’s, and she loves it there. That is going to be where they live together in the UK. They already have lots of amazing memories. She is still going to have her house in Hertfordshire but she’ll be based with Liam in Surrey.”

Cheryl’s no stranger to having children around her – she’s a proud auntie and has also spent a lot of time with Kimberley’s first child, 2-year-old Bobby. With that much practise, parenting is going to be a breeze, right?

Liam Payne’s Surprised Us All With A New Tattoo That Looks Just Like Cheryl On His Forearm!

Cheryl - 'Only Human'

Official Music Video

03:41

Trending On Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Harry Styles Relationship

Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s Surprised Us All With A New Tattoo That Looks Just Like Cheryl On His Forearm!

One Direction

Niall Horan & Chiam

Niall Horan Excitedly Confirms Cheryl's Pregnancy & Perfectly Sums Up What We're All Thinking
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole in Cannes

Cheryl Revealed What She'd Call Her Baby If It's A Boy & It's Adorable

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl and Liam Payne Hollywood

Are Cheryl & Liam Payne Going To Move To Los Angeles Once Their Baby Is Born?!

One Direction

Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s Gonna Fly One Lucky Fan Out To Malibu For A Date – And It’s All For Charity!

One Direction

Cheryl

Cheryl's Hairdresser Reveals The Star's Ever-Growing Baby Bump In Secret Photoshoot

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot