Cheryl's Ex Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini Has Been Dishing Out Some SERIOUS Shade On Instagram

28 December 2016, 14:41
Not cool, JB...
We've all seen catty comments fly around on social media after a break-up, and it's even worse when the people involved are mega famous.
Well it looks like Cheryl's ex-husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini can't help but take digs at our nation's sweetheart - just months after their divorce was finalised.
JB shared the catty post on Instagram on Christmas Day (of all days!) - but after some serious backlash, has claimed that it's NOT about our Chezza!
> After Jean-Bernard Speaks About Cheryl's 'Pregnancy', She Happens To Post A "Karma" Tweet...
After Cheryl's Army started commenting on the post, Mr F-V responded to dismiss their concerns;
"Why, just why. Always bringing everything to the same thing,
"Get over it already. I don't talk about the past anyway! It's Christmas man!"
Their 18-month relationship came to a bitter end in late 2015, with Cheryl's health taking a serious turn and her dramatic weight loss sparked serious concern.
(Pic: Getty)
Fast forward a year, and Cheryl's positively glowing with her new man, One Direction star Liam Payne.
The couple are rumoured to be welcoming their first child in early 2017 - and we couldn't be happier for Cheryl!
