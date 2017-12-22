Cheryl's Registered A New Track, 'That's My Song', Meaning That Comeback To Music Is Near!

We're already excited for her new material!

Guys... that long-awaited musical comeback from Cheryl isn't too far off by the looks of it - she's registered a new track and been back in the studio working on new material!

Last week Cheryl teased that she was back in the studio when she replied to a tweet by music producers Team Salut, thanking them for a “great session".

it's since come to light that Cheryl's registered a new track called 'That's My Song' which was co-written by her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and a source told the tabloids, "Cheryl is back in the studio and music is her main priority for 2018".

Considering the mum-of-one hasn’t released a single since 2014 it’s no surprise that her fans are on the edges of their seats, particularly after she tweeted: “thank you for a great session you guys are amazing…quick maths,” which is a nod to meme sensation, Big Shaq.

thank you for a great session you guys are amazing .. quick maths — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) December 13, 2017

Since having baby Bear back in March, the former Girls Aloud star has been slowly making her way back into the spotlight after keeping the lowest of profiles, but with all this studio talk 2018 might just see Chezza give the world some new tunes.

C'mon Chezza - we need those pop hits ASAP!