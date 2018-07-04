The Distance & Social Media Has Been Blamed For Causing Cheryl & Liam Payne’s Break Up

Our hearts = broken.

After the sad news that Cheryl and Liam Payne announced their split on Sunday night, new details have emerged claiming part of the reason for their split was down to distance and how much they shared on social media.

Sources told the tabloids that while Liam is happy to utilise social media to further his solo career, Cheryl was much more sy of the limelight, explaining, “Liam wants to make his pop career work, so he's happy to fly all over the world and keep in touch by FaceTime.

“He's obsessed with social media and putting his life on there – he loves being famous. Cheryl on the other hand, is very private and her number one priority is Bear.

“She always puts him first, and loves to stay at home with him. In the end, they just didn't have much in common.”

Sad times.

