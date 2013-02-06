Bruno Mars – 'When I Was Your Man' (Official Video)

Watch the retro themed promo for the singer's latest track right now on Capital.

Bruno Mars has unveiled the official video to his latest single 'When I Was Your Man'.

The promo sees the singer don a stylish suit and hawaian shirt complete with a white rose in his jacket pocket as he cuts a lonely figure sat at the piano.

The video intertwines between solo shots and mirrored images of the star as he gives an emotional performance of the tender track.

The single follows on from previous 'Unorthodox Jukebox' releases 'Locked Out Of Heaven' and 'Young Girls'.

The video was directed by Bruno and Cameron Duddy and the song depicts the tale of a hard relationship break-up.

Watch the official video to Bruno Mars' new single 'When I Was Your Man' below:

