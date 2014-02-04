Bruno Mars' Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Most Watched Of All Time

4 February 2014, 07:52

Bruno Mars performs at the Super Bowl 2014

The 'Locked Out Of Heaven' star beat the previous best set by Madonna with an astounding 115.3 million viewers.

Bruno Mars' performance at the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl this past Sunday (2nd February) was named as the most watched of all time.

Madonna's performance two years ago was the pervious best after notching figures of 114 million, but was trumped by Bruno at the weekend with a massive 115.3 million tuning in.

Fox announced the figures yesterday, citing the Nielsen data, and the number comes in almost five million more than Beyonce's show last year which bagged 110.8 million.

Bruno was joined on stage by the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a rendition of 'Give It Away' and he opened his entire set from behind the drum-kit.

The US star performed hits such as 'Treasure', 'Locked Out Of Heaven' and 'Just The Way You Are'.

Head over to our Facebook page where fans are currently debating which star should take to the stage at the NFL Super Bowl 2015.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Bruno Mars Music

See more Bruno Mars Music

Bruno Mars News

See more Bruno Mars News

Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: You Will Click SO Fast When You See The New Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke As They Sing 'Uptown Funk'
James Corden Bruno Mars Carpool Karaoke

If You Wanna Feel Happy AF, Watch This Brand New Teaser For Bruno Mars’ Carpool Karaoke Right Now!
Bruno Mars Harry Styles

Did Robbie Williams Just Reveal Harry Styles Is Working With Bruno Mars On New Music?

One Direction

Bruno Mars Videos

See more Bruno Mars Videos

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Video

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Bruno Mars Sells Out World Tour

Bruno Mars Just Sold Out His Entire World Tour In The Fastest Time We've EVER Seen
Bruno Mars The 24K Magic World Tour

Bruno Mars’ 2017 World Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

Bruno Mars Pictures

See more Bruno Mars Pictures

Bruno Mars at Wireless Festival 2014

Bruno Mars' New Album: 12 Reasons We're SO Excited About His Return

Bruno Mars performs at the Super Bowl 2014

Bruno Mars: Live At The Super Bowl 2014 Halftime Show

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' Top 10 Songs