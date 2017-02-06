Britney Spears’ Niece Maddie Is In A Serious Condition After A Quad Bike Accident

6 February 2017, 15:11

Britney spears niece

The 8 year old was apparently trapped under water for several minutes.

Britney Spears’ niece, Maddie, is in serious condition in hospital after being involved in a quad bike accident, and Britney’s father has asked fans to pray for the child to get better.

Britney Spears Just Gave Us All Hope That A Justin Timberlake Collab Could Happen Soon

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old girl was involved in the accident over the weekend and TMZ reports that the Polaris ATV off-road vehicle flipped over and she ended up unconscious and underwater for several minutes.

The publication revealed that the child was badly hurt and that Jamie Lynn wasn’t with her daughter when the incident happened in their hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and ET spoke to Britney and Jamie Lynn’s dad, Jamie Spears, who said, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.” 

An insider also told the site, “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

