Oops... Britney Spears Caused An Entire Country To Postpone Their Elections

6 April 2017, 11:10

Britney Spears Israel

Hopefully they haven't pushed it back 'til the world ends... (sorry)

On July 3rd this year, history will be made in Israel... Not because of the country's Labour Party electing a new leader, but because Britney Spears will play for the first time in Tel Aviv.

It's SUCH a big deal, that Israel's Labour Party have actually decided to postpone their leadership election because of it.

(GIPHY)

We wish we could report that it's because Israeli politicians are SUCH big Britney fans, but the real reason comes down to logistics.

The sheer amount of security personnel required for both events is more than the city has to offer, and with added traffic in Tel Aviv because of the concert, the Party are worried people would struggle to cast their votes.

The Many Faces Of Britney Spears

Check out some of Ms. Spears' most HILARIOUS faces.

01:12

The election has only been postponed by a day, and we're already waiting for the first person to turn up in a red PVC catsuit.

(GIPHY)

You May Also Like...

Zara Larsson Covers Britney Spears

...and Destiny's Child! #Throwback

02:42

Trending On Capital FM

Gaz Beadle Abbie Holborn

“WTF!” Gaz Beadle Rips Into New Geordie Shore Star Abbie Holborn Over Her Bad Make Up

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Britney Spears Music

See more Britney Spears Music

Britney Spears News

See more Britney Spears News

Britney Spears

Grip Me Baby One More Time - Britney Spears Got VERY Up Close & Personal With A Male Fan On Stage
Katy Perry Britney Spears

“I Haven’t Shaved My Head Yet” Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Serious Shade At Britney Spears

Katy Perry

Britney spears niece

Britney Spears’ Niece Maddie Is "Doing Better" And Awake After Her Quad Bike Accident

Britney Spears Videos

See more Britney Spears Videos

Ashley Tisdale Covers 'Toxic'

WATCH: Ashley Tisdale's Gorgeous Acoustic Cover Of 'Toxic' Is SO Good, It's As Good As The Original
Britney Spears movie trailer

Head Shaving? Attacking Paps? Sex With Justin? It's ALL In The Trailer For Britney Spears' Biopic Movie!
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Just Gave Us All Hope That A Justin Timberlake Collab Could Happen Soon

Britney Spears Pictures

See more Britney Spears Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Britney Spears body transformation

24 MUST-SEE Photos Of Britney Spears' AH-MAZING Body (And Style) Transformation