Grip Me Baby One More Time - Britney Spears Got VERY Up Close & Personal With A Male Fan On Stage

24 March 2017, 17:10

Britney Spears

Britney is certainly taking things into her own hands.

Britney Spears has been performing in Las Vegas for a while now and she's not one to shy away from a show-stopping performance.

But whilst on stage at a recent show, Britters pulled up a male fan on stage and got VERY hands on with him!

WATCH: Adele Drops ALL Of The Swear Words When She Finds A Beetle Chewing On Her Ankle Mid-Performance

Yes, Joe from Los Angeles was the fan in question and after having some leather straps and chains placed over him, Britney literally grabbed him in a very intimate area...

 

A post shared by Britney_Photos (@godneyglory) onMar 24, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

The show took place at Planet Hollywood as part of her Piece Of Me tour and it was during her song 'Freakshow' that the saucy incident took place.

Speaking to the crowd after dragging Joe on stage, Britney said, "He's so lovely he's like Prince Charming," before asking him, "What's your name?". After he informed her, Brit exclaimed, "Oh my gosh… he's amazing and oh so beautiful, oh my goodness."

Brit's outfits during the show left little to the imagination and she made a number of costume changes throughout - what a showwoman.

 

A post shared by Ludo-spliff (@ludospliff) onMar 24, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

During a trip to the UK last year, Britney spotted a guy on a motorbike and exclaimed about how handsome he was, which sparked a huge manhunt as fans attempted to find him and let him know about Britney's affections towards him!

So it seems the mum of two isn't backwards in coming forwards when she likes the look of a man.

You may also like...

Zara Larsson Covers Britney Spears

...and Destiny's Child! #Throwback

02:42

Trending On Capital FM

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna's Ex On The Beach Ex Jordan Davies Is "Happy She's Now Back Single"

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Britney Spears Music

See more Britney Spears Music

Britney Spears News

See more Britney Spears News

Katy Perry Britney Spears

“I Haven’t Shaved My Head Yet” Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Serious Shade At Britney Spears

Katy Perry

Britney spears niece

Britney Spears’ Niece Maddie Is "Doing Better" And Awake After Her Quad Bike Accident

Ashley Tisdale Covers 'Toxic'

WATCH: Ashley Tisdale's Gorgeous Acoustic Cover Of 'Toxic' Is SO Good, It's As Good As The Original

Britney Spears Videos

See more Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears movie trailer

Head Shaving? Attacking Paps? Sex With Justin? It's ALL In The Trailer For Britney Spears' Biopic Movie!
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Just Gave Us All Hope That A Justin Timberlake Collab Could Happen Soon
Britney Spears Sings Taylor Swift On Helium

This Video Of Britney Spears Singing Taylor Swift On Helium Will 110% Make Your Day!

Britney Spears Pictures

See more Britney Spears Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Britney Spears body transformation

24 MUST-SEE Photos Of Britney Spears' AH-MAZING Body (And Style) Transformation