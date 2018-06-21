WATCH: Pete Davidson Confirms Ariana Grande Engagement, Saying It's "F***ing Lit"!

Pete Davidson went on to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', to talk about how weird it is being married to the megastar, Ariana Grande.

When you're sat in between Robert Pattinson and Jimmy Fallon, it would be hard not to fangirl... But it was simple for Pete Davidson, because he was too busy fangirling about his engagement to Ariana Grande.

The 'SNL' comedian swung by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to chat about his fiancee, and how weird he found it all.

> Ariana Grande Clapped Back At Troll Who Calls Her "Dumb" For Naming Song 'Pete'

"It's f***ing lit, Jimmy" said Pete Davidson on the engagement. "It's so funny walking down the street. Like, dudes are walking by and are like..." Pete said, as he doffed his cap.

He also noted how weird he found it that people were so obsessed with his relationship, telling Jimmy that there were more important things going on in the world. (To be fair, we thing our queen's happiness is kinda important too.)

We just gotta find ourselves someone who supports us like Pete supports Robert. (Soz, Ari.)

> Grab Our App To Get All The Latest On Ariana And Pete's Relationship!