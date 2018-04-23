Ariana Grande Fans Are Going To Extremes To Recreate Her 'No Tears Left To Cry' Music Video

It turns out recreating Ariana's upside down aesthetic is a lot harder than it looks...

Ariana Grande has left everyone shook with the release of her 'No Tears Left To Cry' music video.

The visuals show Ariana climbing walls and skyscrapers in a Stranger Things style 'upside down' world.

Whilst Ari was probably helped by some Hollywood camera trickery, fans have been attempting to recreate the look at home... with some potentially painful results.

Ariana posted a clip on her Instagram Story of one fan showcasing some serious upper body strength, singing along to the new single perched at the top of a doorway.

The creative Arianator almost falls to the floor whilst trying to climb down, leading to Ari posting a warning to other fans: "ok werk but please be careful tho".

Ariana also shared a series of incredible clips from fan Jason De Puy, who mimicks the 'No Tears Left To Cry' video as Salina Estitties. The drag queen posted the recreation video just hours after the original!

Ari's confirmed there's an official behind-the-scenes video coming soon so we'll finally see how the star managed to defy gravity!

